Advertisement

Sections of Mackinac Bridge grating up for auction

Bids are open until Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m.
(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is making sections of the Mackinac Bridge available at auction.

Sections of the original steel, green grating that hum when driven on are available.

MDOT is selling just five sections of the grating to the highest bidder. Each section measures approximately 5.5 feet by 38 feet and 5 inches thick weighing in at about 4,000 pounds. Each piece shows the corrosion and section loss fitting to the 60 year old steel.

Due to the lead-based paint the grating was originally coated with, most of which has now been eroded, buyers will be required to sign a “hold harmless agreement” related to the paint and the structural condition of the grating.

For complete information, visit www.govdeals.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Trump campaign files appeal on vote counting ruling
ben carson
Detroit native, HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
City of Lansing holding virtual Veterans Day tribute
Lansing Fire Department partners with Lansing School District to launch cadet program