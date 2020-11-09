Sections of Mackinac Bridge grating up for auction

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is making sections of the Mackinac Bridge available at auction.

Sections of the original steel, green grating that hum when driven on are available.

MDOT is selling just five sections of the grating to the highest bidder. Each section measures approximately 5.5 feet by 38 feet and 5 inches thick weighing in at about 4,000 pounds. Each piece shows the corrosion and section loss fitting to the 60 year old steel.

Sections of original steel grating from the Mackinac Bridge deck are up for auction. Pieces are approximately 5 1/2 feet X 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Click the link below for more details. https://t.co/auy41qWrmT pic.twitter.com/UetzQlhRgA — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) November 5, 2020

Due to the lead-based paint the grating was originally coated with, most of which has now been eroded, buyers will be required to sign a “hold harmless agreement” related to the paint and the structural condition of the grating.

For complete information, visit www.govdeals.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.