Advertisement

MSU 13th In A-P Poll

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Gonzaga will begin the college basketball season at No. 1 for the first time.

The Zags earned 28 first-place votes in the preseason Top 25 from The Associated Press. That was four more first-place votes than second-place Baylor and gave the Bulldogs the top spot by a single point.

Villanova received 11 first-place votes and was third while Virginia received one first-place vote and was fourth. Iowa was fifth behind national player of the year contender Luka Garza.

Then came a wave of bluebloods with Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Duke and Kentucky completing the top 10.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration...
Luhnow Filing Suit Against Astros
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan Loses Hutchinson
The mayors want to ensure some safety measures are put in place before the start of the...
Wisconsin Plans to Play at Michigan
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf...
Garcia Out of Masters
A picture of the MSU football team.
Documentary to air Tuesday: MSU was America’s first integrated football team