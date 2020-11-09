Michigan ballot counting ruled fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ballot counting in Michigan has been ruled as fair.

Yesterday the state’s third circuit court announced the ruling.

Friday, the court denied a petition that would have required Detroit and Wayne County to retain all ballots. The petition would have prevented election results in the county from being certified.

A group called “The Election Integrity Fund” challenged results earlier this week, alleging there was a shortage of bipartisan voting inspectors, and misconduct with ballot handling. Third Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenney called the allegations “mere speculation.”

“Chief Judge Kenny’s quick decision mirrors a decision yesterday by Court of Claims Judge Stephens – specifically, that, once again the allegations are mere speculation,” said Ryan Jarvi, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s press secretary. “The swift, clear and decisive opinion should put to rest the meritless claims that have been made in Michigan and other states around the country. We have always been committed to a fair, transparent and secure election that ensures every legal vote is counted – and we will continue to do that.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.