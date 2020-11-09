MDHHS and DTMB Roll Out COVID-19 Exposure Alert App

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new statewide app has been rolled out to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) announced the official launch of the app, which is anonymous, no cost and voluntary.

The app lets users know whether they may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. Users can submit a positive test result into the app and alert others in recent proximity that they may have also been exposed to the virus without revealing the identity of any users.

It was piloted in Ingham County and on the campus of Michigan State University last month.

“COVID cases and deaths are now rising fast,” said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS. “Using MI COVID Alert on your cell phone is a simple, safe step that everyone can take to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s free, it’s easy, and it protects your privacy.”

Officials are encouraging every Michigander to download MI COVID Alert. Other states, including Virginia, Arizona, New York, Alabama and New Jersey, recently launched similar exposure notifications apps statewide. Additional states have apps in development.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.