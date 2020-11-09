McDonald’s restaurants across Michigan to hold hiring day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -More than 500 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan will take part in a statewide hiring day on Tuesday, November 10.

All Michigan McDonald’s locations will offer immediate on-site interviews between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on November 10. Of course, they will adhere to safety procedures as it pertains to COVID-19.

McDonald’s is looking to add about 10,000 employees.

Part-time and full-time opportunities are available as well as job benefits and employee discounts.

In the midst of the pandemic, McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

Here are some of the safety implementations:

Wellness and temperature checks

Social distancing floor stickers

Protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees

For those who want to further their education, McDonald’s has an Archways To Opportunity program, which offers up to $2,500 a year in tuition assistance.

People can also schedule an interview by texting “apply” to 36453.

