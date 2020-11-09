Advertisement

McDonald’s restaurants across Michigan to hold hiring day

(NBC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -More than 500 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan will take part in a statewide hiring day on Tuesday, November 10.

All Michigan McDonald’s locations will offer immediate on-site interviews between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on November 10. Of course, they will adhere to safety procedures as it pertains to COVID-19.

McDonald’s is looking to add about 10,000 employees.

Part-time and full-time opportunities are available as well as job benefits and employee discounts.

In the midst of the pandemic, McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers.

Here are some of the safety implementations:

  • Wellness and temperature checks
  • Social distancing floor stickers
  • Protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees

For those who want to further their education, McDonald’s has an Archways To Opportunity program, which offers up to $2,500 a year in tuition assistance.

People can also schedule an interview by texting “apply” to 36453.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Local Michigan schools have over 50 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Local “Jeopardy!” alumni pay tribute to Alex Trebek
Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Henry Ford Allegiance Health implements temporary COVID-19 visitor restrictions