Local Michigan schools have over 50 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health officials have been tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Altogether, there are about 55 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools.

Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties:

Childtime Learning Center in Ingham County reports 3 cases in staff members.

Messiah Child Development Center in Ingham County reports 3 cases in students.

Great Lakes Christian College in Ingham County reports 12 cases in students and staff members.

St. Gerrard in Ingham County reports 3 cases in staff.

Western Middle School in Jackson county reports 2 cases in students.

Jackson Christian in Jackson County reports 4 cases in students and staff members.

Spring Arbor University in Jackson County reports 18 cases in students and staff members.

Owosso High School in Shiawassee County reports 10 cases in students.

Clinton County and Eaton County did not report any school-related cases.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in schools, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.