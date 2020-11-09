Advertisement

Local “Jeopardy!” alumni pay tribute to Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for "Jeopardy!" at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek was arguably one of America’s most iconic TV personalities of all time.

Mid-Michigan locals Robin Miner-Swartz and Rachel Burns competed on the show. They share their experience of their time with Trebek.

“Surreal is the only word I kept coming up with through the entire experience and even once it was over with. It was unlike anything I could have ever imagined and yet, it was exactly what I had hoped for,” said Miner-Swartz.

Burns said his genuine disposition is what impressed her.

“The fact that he can make you feel like the only person in the room. Not a lot of people are able to do that," said Burns. “He was able to make each person feel that moment. He understood how important that was and how great of an experience that was for contestants.”

Trebek passed on Sunday at 80-years-old after battling pancreatic cancer. The game show host legend has been the face of Jeopardy! since 1984 and has done 8,200 episodes. Miner-Swartz and Burns both grew up in households where Jeopardy! was a big deal.

“My grandfather had always wanted to be on Jeopardy! For me to be on, and for that to be one of the last things I could share with my dad who passed in April of this year and to be able to be on the show with Alex was such an amazing experience for me,” said Burns.

“Mom was on after I was born. She was on in the Art Fleming era back in 1971. It’s a goal I’ve always had in front of me. I’ve tried out many, many times. I finally got over the hump in 2019 when I took the test in-person in Detroit and was invited to be on the show in September of 2019 is when I got the call. We taped the episodes in October of last year,” said Miner-Swartz.

Both women agree that Trebek’s legacy will live on.

“He was just the consummate professional. He was one of a kind,” said Miner-Swartz.

“I think the legacy Trebek leaves behind is one of seeking knowledge and truth. That is something that hopefully can endure beyond him,” Burns said.

The two Jeopardy! alumni believe the show should continue and keep inspiring for generations to come.

