LCC holds virtual career event to help increase representation and awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing in-person events, LCC continues to make an effort to put on engaging virtual events for the LCC and Greater Lansing community.

The Men of Color in Trades and Technology virtual event will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13 via a platform called Webex. There will be a lunch panel discussion with men of color, virtual lab tours, videos showing these careers in action, and conversations with those working and/or hiring in these fields.

Those who decide to attend will learn about cybersecurity (CIT), skilled trades, aviation maintenance, and public service careers.

Professor Lewis Langham Jr. will be delivering a keynote address.

If you have any questions, contact Nicole Reinhart-Huberty at (517) 483-1104 or by email at reinhan@lcc.edu.

Click here to learn more about any upcoming LCC events.

