Advertisement

LCC holds virtual career event to help increase representation and awareness

(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing in-person events, LCC continues to make an effort to put on engaging virtual events for the LCC and Greater Lansing community.

The Men of Color in Trades and Technology virtual event will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13 via a platform called Webex. There will be a lunch panel discussion with men of color, virtual lab tours, videos showing these careers in action, and conversations with those working and/or hiring in these fields.

Those who decide to attend will learn about cybersecurity (CIT), skilled trades, aviation maintenance, and public service careers.

Professor Lewis Langham Jr. will be delivering a keynote address.

If you have any questions, contact Nicole Reinhart-Huberty at (517) 483-1104 or by email at reinhan@lcc.edu.

Click here to learn more about any upcoming LCC events.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Local cat Café saved by community donations
A picture of the MSU football team.
Documentary to air Tuesday: MSU was America’s first integrated football team
AG Nessel issues statement in defense of the Affordable Care Act
A Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be given to Americans before end of the year, CEO says.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine seems promising, steps needed before it is publicly available