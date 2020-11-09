Lansing Fire Department partners with Lansing School District to launch cadet program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced the City of Lansing Fire Department and Lansing School District have partnered to launch the Lansing School District Fire Academy. The program is aimed at high school students and was recently unanimously approved by the Lansing City Council.

Schor announced his intentions to create the cadet program in March 2019. The goal was to create a program similar to that of the Lansing Police Department’s Explorer Program and show young people the gratification that comes with becoming a firefighter, EMT and/or paramedic.

“The new Lansing School District Fire Academy is a way for the City to train the next generation of firefighters from within our own diverse community,” said Mayor Schor. “My administration, the Lansing Fire Department and the Lansing School District have partnered together to bring this academy to fruition and demonstrate our commitment to remove barriers and create opportunities for our all of our students. I had the opportunity to meet this year’s first class of students and I am beyond impressed by their passion and excitement to be a part of the Fire Academy.”

The program will allow high school students to complete their State of Michigan Firefighter Certification while still in school. The participants will attend training and classes every day of the week as part of their school day, completing a total of 242 hours of lecture and hands-on work, followed by written and practical exams administered by the state.

“This is really an exciting effort,” Lansing School District superintendent Sam Sinicropi said. “We have a lot of caring, dedicated young men and women in the Lansing School District who want to stay in Lansing and help by serving their community. Firefighters are first responders who are heroes every day.”

Currently, there are 10 students enrolled in the program that plan on taking their exams at the end of the school year.

“The Lansing Fire Department is thrilled to partner with the Lansing School District to create this opportunity for Lansing’s students,” said Fire Chief Greg Martin. “We are off to a great start and hope to continue the progress in developing these cadets as potential future firefighters here in Lansing.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.