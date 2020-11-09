Advertisement

How to avoid being ghosted by an employer or potential employee

HRU Technical Resources explains what strategies we can use combat the issue
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The concept of ‘ghosting’ is from the dating scene, but HRU Technical Resources says there is a major problem with candidates ghosting employers for interviews and even start dates.

President of HRU Tech, Tim Sackett, says candidates are also saying they constantly get ghosted by employers after applying, so what can be done to avoid ghosting on either side? Sackett answers those questions in these two videos.

