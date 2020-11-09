Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Nov. 8-14 as Nurse Practitioner Week

There are more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the United States.
Michigan Office of the Governor
Michigan Office of the Governor(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has proclaimed November 8-14th as Nurse Practitioner Week in Michigan. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and have provided trusted heath care proving they are a vital part of Michigan’s health care system

“I want to thank nurse practitioners across the state for providing high-quality care to their patients both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our nurse Practitioners have worked tirelessly to diagnose and treat patients with COVID-19 and to combat community spread nationwide. We owe it to them and to all of our health care heroes on the front lines to continue to do our part of fight COVID-19. That means wearing a mask, practicing safe physical distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

The proclamation notes that NPs have been working tirelessly to treat and diagnose patients with COVID-19 while grieving colleagues who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

NPs focus on health promotion, disease prevention, and health education and counseling, as well as guiding patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choice.

The proclamation states that confidence patients have in NP-delivered healthcare is evidenced by more than one billion annual visits to NPs across the nation.

There are more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the United States, and 8,449 in Michigan providing primary, acute, and specialty care to patients of all ages and walks of life.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Click It or Ticket campaign starts today
Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called...
Washington DC sees high champagne sales after Biden is announced president-elect
Phone where text alert was sent
Better Business Bureau warns of phony COVID-19 study scam
The Rubik's Cube World Cup was held virtually this year.
California teen wins Rubik’s Cube World Cup