Georgia Senate race heading to a runoff

(WILX) - Voters in Georgia will have another two months of election season as senate races come down to a January runoff.

Republicans Kelly Loffler and David Perdue are running against democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Loeffler was appointed to her seat earlier this year. Warnock is an African American pastor challenging Loeffler for the seat vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson after his retirement.

Perdue is the incumbent senator being challenged by documentary filmmaker Ossoff. Initially, Perdue had more than 50% of the votes in the early counts, before that lead diminished as counting continued.

Georgia is still counting ballots in the neck-and-neck race for president, which is expected to go to a recount.

