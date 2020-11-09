Advertisement

Garcia Out of Masters

Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
-AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia is the second player to withdraw from Augusta National after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Garcia won the green jacket three years ago for his only major. Joaquin Niemann of Chile announced on social media last week that he tested positive. That brings the field to 94 players on the first day of Masters week.

Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month for his first U.S. victory since his Masters win. He missed the cut last week in Houston. That was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed limited fans.

