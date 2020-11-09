Advertisement

Detroit native, HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

The former presidential candidate is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.
ben carson
ben carson(kaley skaggs)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Carson, 69, is a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

News of Carson’s test results come less than a week after President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive.

Both Meadows and Carson were at an election night party at the White House last Tuesday attended by more than 100 people, most not wearing masks.

At an Oct. 30 Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Carson was spotted without a mask.

Armstrong Williams, who advised Carson’s presidential campaign, tweeted that Carson claimed to be doing “extraordinarily well.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Sections of Mackinac Bridge grating up for auction
City of Lansing holding virtual Veterans Day tribute
Lansing Fire Department partners with Lansing School District to launch cadet program
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Biden-Harris Transition Announce COVID-19 Advisory Board