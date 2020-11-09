Detroit native, HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Carson, 69, is a retired neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

News of Carson’s test results come less than a week after President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive.

Both Meadows and Carson were at an election night party at the White House last Tuesday attended by more than 100 people, most not wearing masks.

At an Oct. 30 Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Carson was spotted without a mask.

Armstrong Williams, who advised Carson’s presidential campaign, tweeted that Carson claimed to be doing “extraordinarily well.”

Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19. — Armstrong Williams (@Arightside) November 9, 2020

