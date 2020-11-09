City of Lansing holding virtual Veterans Day tribute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the City of Lansing’s annual Veterans Day Tribute will be a virtual event.

The event is set to premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on City TV (Comcast Channel 12), the City’s YouTube page and the City’s Facebook page at 6:00 p.m.

“Veterans Day is an important day where we recognize and thank those that have served our country. The Mayor’s Veterans Commission has been hard at work to ensure that we still have our annual Veterans Day Tribute despite the challenges of having large, in-person events presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “Our annual tribute will be virtual this year, allowing us to come together as a community and thank our Veterans who have selflessly served us to keep Lansing, Michigan, and the United States safe and free. I invite everyone to join me in watching the premiere showing.”

In addition to Mayor Schor, the following will be speaking and performing for the event.

Chaplain PJ Anderson, USN Chaplain Corps (Ret.)

Dr. Daryl Green, Chief of Lansing Police Department

Bill Collins (performed “Amazing Grace” and “When the Battle’s Over”), Glen Erin Pipe Band

Natrenah Blackstock, Director of Ingham County Department of Veterans Affairs

Mark Sutton, Public Relations Director of American Legion Department of Michigan

More information can be found on the City’s website on the Lansing Veteran’s Commission page.

Veterans Day is an important day where we recognize and thank those that have served our country. The Mayor’s Veterans... Posted by Andy Schor on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.