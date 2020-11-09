California teen wins Rubik’s Cube World Cup

(WILX) - The annual “Rubik’s Cube World Cup” competition moved online this year due to the pandemic. From the safety of their homes, competitors went head-to-head in four categories, including “speed-cubing.”

It took 5.9 seconds for Max Park to solve the puzzle and win the cup. Park narrowly beat the world record holder and two-time former champion from Australia, Feliks Zemdegs. The final time for Zemdegs was 6.04 seconds.

Congrats to our RED BULL RUBIK'S CUBE WORLD FINALS winners 🏆 Speedcubing Mixed Max Park Speedcubing Female Juliette... Posted by Red Bull Mind Gamers on Saturday, November 7, 2020

“The first remote Red Bull Rubik’s World Cup produced great drama and suspense with Rubik’s ambassadors taking top spot in most of the disciplines,” said CEO for Rubik’s Brand Christoph Bettin. "I was thrilled to see Juliette Sébastien from France reach top of the leader board in the women’s competition. And it was truly amazing to see our ‘dream final’ of Max Park versus Feliks Zemdegs. Both recently featured in the much-loved Netflix documentary The Speed Cubers and went head to head in the finals of this exciting competition.

The competition was held on Red Bull’s Twitch channel and was watched by tens of thousands.

