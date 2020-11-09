Documentary to air Tuesday: MSU was America’s first integrated football team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Network will air a documentary about the first fully integrated college football team in America, which just so happened to be Michigan State University.

Clinton Jones, former MSU football runningback, was one of those players.

“We were preparing for something that we didn’t really realize,” said Jones.

Clinton Jones and the 1965 and 1966 Michigan State football teams made history. They didn’t know it then, but they sure know now.

“Duffy Daugherty, our coach, was recruiting in the South and giving coaching clinics to the black coaches in the South and so he had a pipeline to a lot of talent,” said Jones.

In a time when discrimination against people of color was the normality, especially in the south, Daugherty opened the floodgates and went against the norm by creating the first fully integrated college football team in America.

“It’s almost like a dream. We came together, we accomplished something that never happened before at Michigan State. I mean, we were national champions before, but the chemistry that we had for each other was pretty remarkable,” said Jones.

Guys like Bubba Smith, Clinton Jones, George Webster, and Gene Washington, were part of that narrative. They were an undefeated Michigan State national championship team with over 20 African Americans on the roster.

“All we wanted to do was win and we cared about each other. We were a family. We had this burning desire to prove ourselves. We were so talent-laden that there were guys that probably should’ve been superstars at other colleges,” said Jones.

Filmmaker and director Maya Washington, the daughter of Gene, felt inspired. She honored her father’s legacy and the rest of the team by making the film, “Through The Banks of the Red Cedar”.

“This is my love letter, to Bubba Smith, to my father, and to all the men on my dad’s ’65 and ’66 teams,” said Washington. “The demographics that we see on the field today are due in large part to what Bubba, my father, and other African American men who grew up in the segregated South and had the fortune to be able to attend Michigan State University at that time really did to progress race relations and create opportunities and open doors for the next generation.”

You can watch Maya’s story on this legendary Michigan State team Tuesday, November 10, at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.