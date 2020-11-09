Biden-Harris Transition Announces COVID-19 Advisory Board
The board is made up of a diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Biden-Harris Transition announced the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.
The board is comprised of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”
Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz will serve as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and work closely with the Advisory Board.
Co-chairs and Advisory Board Members:
- Dr. David Kessler
- Dr. Vivek Murthy
- Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith
Members:
- Dr. Luciana Borio
- Dr. Rick Bright
- Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
- Dr. Atul Gawande
- Dr. Celine Gounder
- Dr. Julie Morita
- Dr. Michael Osterholm
- Ms. Loyce Pace
- Dr. Robert Rodriguez
- Dr. Eric Goosby
