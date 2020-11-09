Biden-Harris Transition Announces COVID-19 Advisory Board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Biden-Harris Transition announced the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

The board is comprised of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz will serve as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and work closely with the Advisory Board.

Co-chairs and Advisory Board Members:

Dr. David Kessler

Dr. Vivek Murthy

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

Members:

Dr. Luciana Borio

Dr. Rick Bright

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel

Dr. Atul Gawande

Dr. Celine Gounder

Dr. Julie Morita

Dr. Michael Osterholm

Ms. Loyce Pace

Dr. Robert Rodriguez

Dr. Eric Goosby

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.