Biden-Harris Transition Announces COVID-19 Advisory Board

The board is made up of a diverse and experienced group of doctors and scientists.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Biden-Harris Transition announced the formation of the Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

The board is comprised of leading public health experts who will advise President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the Transition’s COVID-19 staff.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said President-elect Biden. “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

Dr. Beth Cameron and Dr. Rebecca Katz will serve as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and work closely with the Advisory Board.

Co-chairs and Advisory Board Members:

  • Dr. David Kessler
  • Dr. Vivek Murthy
  • Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith

Members:

  • Dr. Luciana Borio
  • Dr. Rick Bright
  • Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
  • Dr. Atul Gawande
  • Dr. Celine Gounder
  • Dr. Julie Morita
  • Dr. Michael Osterholm
  • Ms. Loyce Pace
  • Dr. Robert Rodriguez
  • Dr. Eric Goosby

