Better Business Bureau warns of phony COVID-19 study scam

The BBB and FTC are warning of COVID-related scams to get personal information from people.
Phone where text alert was sent
Phone where text alert was sent(WCTV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says scammers are sending out text messages promoting fake clinical trials.

According to the BBB, victims of the scam receive unsolicited messages via text, email, or social media, claiming they may qualify for a COVID-19 study. The claim says the study pays up to $1,000.

Once you click on the link to see if you qualify for the study, it downloads malware onto your computer or phone. In other instances, the link takes victims to a legitimate-looking website, where they are asked to provide usernames, passwords, and other personal information.

Medical researchers never ask for personal information like your government ID or banking numbers.

More information on scams related to COVID-19 can be found at BBB.org/Coronavirus

For more information on scam alerts, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Consumer Information page HERE.

