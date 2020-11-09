Advertisement

AG Nessel issues statement in defense of the Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments remotely at 10 a.m. Tuesday
(Gray DC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act (ACA.) Her comments come ahead of Tuesday’s oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas.

“For a decade, the Affordable Care Act has been a cornerstone of our health care system, providing millions of people with coverage and access to comprehensive treatments and protections, including those for mental health, maternity and more,” Nessel said. “Allowing these benefits to be taken away from the families who need them most, especially amid this ongoing pandemic, would be a terrible misstep for our country. That’s why my colleagues and I will be defending the ACA in front of the United States Supreme Court -- to protect the health and lives of millions of Americans.”

Michigan is one of 20 states along with the District of Columbia defending the ACA. This includes the law’s protections for people with preexisting conditions, public health investments, and Medicaid expansion, among others.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a Fifth Circuit decision that held the ACA’s individual mandate unconstitutional and called into question whether the remaining provisions of the law could still stand.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments remotely at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

