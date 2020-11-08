Woman pleads for sister’s ashes before home is destroyed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joice Salyer was forced to leave behind all of her items whether they had been damaged or not after her apartment complex caught fire on August 10th in Stockbridge.

According to Salyer the Lakewood Apartments are set to be demolished Monday, November 9th. She has tried to ask permission to retrieve special mementos such as her late husband’s jacket, memory-filled pictures and late her sister’s urn with her ashes. Salyer said the property owners won’t allow it deeming it unsafe.

“Four weeks have passed and no phone call at all. I’m going to therapy because of this because I can’t handle it,” said Salyer.

Salyer’s sisters Jean Bliss and Janet Long contacted the property owners two days ago to yet again request their sisters ashes from the apartment. They even petitioned to have people with proper safety equipment to retrieve some items and were denied by the owners.

“So in other words there’s no way you’re going to allow anybody to go in there? And she goes, ‘No,’” said Bliss. “I said, ‘So you mean my sister’s ashes are going to be burned? Are they going to be blowing in the wind? Are they going to be in the garbage someplace?’ That is so totally wrong.”

We have tried to reach out to the property owners but haven’t received a response.

