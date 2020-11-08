Advertisement

Tigers, Lugnuts open ballparks for flu shot clinics

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Take me out to the ballpark — for a flu shot.

Flu shots will be available Monday and Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit and Jackson Field in Lansing.

The doses will be provided by the state of Michigan and administered by Meijer pharmacy teams. The clinics are for everyone, including people who are uninsured or have limited health insurance.

“Although it’s always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health,” Meijer president Rick Keyes said.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Detroit Tigers play at Comerica Park. Jackson Field is the home of the minor league Lansing Lugnuts.

“Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases. That is why it’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

