Michigan man arraigned on baby boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - A 29-year-old Michigan man has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of killing his 8-month-old son.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported over the weekend that Kyle Kregling remains jailed on charges of open murder and first-degree abuse in the death of the boy, Chris Kregling.

At a Friday arraignment, a Calhoun County judge refused defense lawyer Daniel Lehman’s request to free Kregling on bond so he could receive mental-health treatment.

Kregling told police he was changing the diaper on his daughter at his Battle Creek home when his son toppled from a from a bed. The boy’s mother, Kregling’s fiance, was away at the time.

Kregling called 911 Monday morning. The boy died at hospital Wednesday.

Investigators said they didn’t believe Kregling’s account and a Thursday autopsy also raised doubts the death was accidental.

Open murder offers the possibility of a jury conviction on felony murder or first-degree murder. A conviction on either charge carries a maximum life prison sentence.

Kregling’s next hearing is set for Nov. 23.

