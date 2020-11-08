Advertisement

Driver crashes into Holt funeral home

Ingham County deputies arrested a 38-year-old Lansing man for intoxicated driving after he crashed into the Estes-Leadley Funeral home in Holt.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A man is in police custody after he crashed into a Holt funeral home.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Ingham County deputies arrested a 38-year-old Lansing man for intoxicated driving after he crashed into the Estes-Leadley Funeral home in Holt.

A deputy located a Chrysler 300 in the area driving westbound on Holt Rd at over 100 mph. The vehicle continued northbound Cedar Street at an excessive speed before crashing into the funeral home.

The driver was the sole occupant and suffered minor injuries. He was arrested for OWI and held at the Ingham County Jail.

