Williamston takes down Lake Fenton 35-21

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Division 4 matchup between Williamston and Lake Fenton took place Friday night at the Hornets home turf. Home field advantage worked in Williamston’s favor as they defeated the Blue Devils 35-21.

Williamston started strong on defense, tackling the punter before he was able to get it off. That play lead to their first score, and Sullivan Sparks takes it into the endzone, putting his team up 7-0.

The Hornet’s Austin Davis takes the punt return and tries to get the team to a first and goal. This set up another score when Luke Mahaney gives it to Jacob Dunkel for the score.

Williamston moves on to the next round of the playoffs, where they will face the winner of BC Pennfield and Marshall.

