Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

(WEAU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Early Saturday morning troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post investigated a traffic crash on eastbound I-94 near Harris Road in Ypsilanti Township.

Police say their investigation showed a vehicle struck two construction workers in the area. The deceased have been identified as Nicholas Andres Sada, a 23-year-old man from Lansing and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose, a 23-year-old man from Lansing. Both died on scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is suspected to be alcohol related.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old female from Belleville was arrested and lodged at Washtenaw County Jail for OWI Causing Death (2 Counts).

The investigation is ongoing.

