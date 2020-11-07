Advertisement

Trojans walk over Portage Central

Win sparked by Andrel Anthony punt return TD
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans were supposed to play Portage Central at the beginning of their season, but the coronavirus got in the way.

Week 2 of the playoffs gave them a chance to kick off against each other.

The East Lansing Trojans won 49-6 thanks in part to a punt return touchdown by Michigan Commit Andrel Anthony.

The Trojans take on Portage Northern next week for the district final.

