Trojans walk over Portage Central

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans were supposed to play Portage Central at the beginning of their season, but the coronavirus got in the way.

Week 2 of the playoffs gave them a chance to kick off against each other.

The East Lansing Trojans won 49-6 thanks in part to a punt return touchdown by Michigan Commit Andrel Anthony.

The Trojans take on Portage Northern next week for the district final.

