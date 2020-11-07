The importance of mental health during coronavirus crisis

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - As we wait for election results and get grim updates on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are feeling anxious.

One clinical mental health therapist from Okemos says it’s important to take care of yourself and to be kind to others during this time.

“If the President of the United States is not who you hoped it would be, remaining respectful and courteous to your community and taking care of each other is still vitally important-and nobody ever changed their political views from being bullied on Facebook,” said Elizabeth Allen.

She recommends staying connected with family and friends, whether that be through a simple text or scheduling a date for a video chat.

If you’re looking for mental health services or would like to speak to a counselor you can call this number here: 800-273-8255.

