Advertisement

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four days after the election, the U.S. presidential race hovered in suspended animation Saturday as the long, exacting work of counting votes brought Democrat Joe Biden ever closer to a victory over President Donald Trump.

The verdict delay can be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

There was intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 27,000 votes, and Nevada, where the Democrat led by about 22,000. The prolonged wait added to the anxiety of a nation facing historic challenges, including the surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

Most Read

Former Everett Coach, AD Mike Smith dies
Court issues opinion denying Trump Campaign’s requests in election lawsuit
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Romaine lettuce sold in local stores tests positive for E. coli

Latest News

Mid-Michigan scores from Week 2 of the HS Football Playoffs
Lake Fenton v. Williamston
Waverly v. DeWitt
South Haven v. Lansing Catholic