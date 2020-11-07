Spartans trounced by Hawkeys

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartans had higher expectations after their win against Michigan, but those were softened quickly during Michigan State’s 49-7 loss at Iowa.

Rocky Lombardi, starting in his home state, threw for three interceptions, and looked hurt for most of the second quarter. It wasn’t until late in the 4th that backup Payton Thorne was given a few snaps. He was 0-1.

MSU’s defense was filled with holes, and Iowa walked up and down the field for 405 yards on offense.

The Spartans are now 1-2 and will face a tough Indiana team next week; the Hoosiers come off a big 38-21 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Major plays and times can be seen below:

11:07 1Q, Iowa 7, Mich. St. 0: Iowa’s Tyler Goodson runs it in three yards for the Iowa Touchdown. Michigan State’s defense was a little shaky, giving Iowa a few big plays on their first drive.

8:28 1Q, Iowa 7, Mich. St. 0: Rocky Lombardi throws his first interception since Rutgers, trying to evade pressure in the pocket. He lobs one up and it’s picked off.

4:31 1Q. Iowa 14, Mich. St. 0: Spencer Petras lobs it to Brandon Smith 14 yards for the touchdown. Another shaky defensive drive.

END 1Q, Iowa 14, Mich. St. 0: Iowa has outgained the Spartans 156-43, with 7 first downs.

11:16 2Q Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Goodson again for the touchdown, this time for nine yards. A good punt return gave them good field position and they capitalize.

10:33 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Lombardi throws another pick...this time to Barrington Wade.

8:45 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Iowa K Keith Duncan misses a Field Goal. MSU Ball on the 20.

3:52 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich St. 0: MSU K Matt Coghlin misses a Field Goal after a big play to Jalen Nailor.

1:57 2Q Iowa 28, Mich. St. 0: Iowa’s Charlie Jones scores on a 54-yard punt return.

1:30 2Q Iowa 35, Mich. St. 0: Riley Moss intercepts Rocky Lombardi and takes it 54 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

HALF: Iowa 35, Mich. St. 0 Michigan State gets the ball to start the second half.

10:06 3Q Iowa 35, Mich. St. 7: Tyler Hunt scores on a 1-yard touchdown run to get the Spartans on the board.

8:47 3Q Iowa 42, Mich St. 7: Iowa answers with a 71-yard Tyler Goodson run, which sets up a 2-yard touchdown by Mekhi Sargent.

END 3Q: Iowa 42, Mich. St. 7.

11:57 4Q, Iowa 49, Mich. St. 7: Sargent scores to break a scoreless lull in the 4th. 3 plays, 45 yards for the Hawkeyes.

8:00 4Q Iowa 49, Mich. St. 7: Payton Thorne comes in at quarterback for the Spartans.

FINAL: Iowa 49, Mich. St. 7.

