Sen. Moss on Legislature’s Saturday election hearing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX)- On Friday, Sen. Jeremy Moss issued this statement after legislative Republicans scheduled a joint House and Senate Oversight Committee meeting for Saturday morning:

"Proposal 3 in 2018, which provided for no-reason absentee voting and more, received greater support than any other statewide proposal or candidate that year. It was the ‘winningest’ thing on our ballot because both Democrats and Republicans believed that expanding voting access ¾ including voting by mail ¾ is integral for a healthy democracy to function.

“In 2020, this system worked, and more than 5.5 million Michiganders voted by mail, via drop box or at the polls. We don’t need to hold legislative hearings just for some to grandstand and sow doubt in our democratic process. Instead, we need to respect and uphold the will of the people in Michigan.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.