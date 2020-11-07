Republican and Democrat group: “Come together as a nation”

(WILX) - The National Council on Election Integrity — a group of more than 40 former elected officials, Cabinet secretaries, military officials, and civic leaders — issued a statement as major news outlets have called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden.

“There is now an apparent winner in the presidential contest. We can all be proud of the manner in which we conducted this election. We had record voter turnout," they said in a press release. "We had thousands of state and local election officials and volunteers — our friends and neighbors — who worked hard in the middle of a global pandemic to ensure our elections were safe, secure, and transparent. Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude. Over the next few weeks, it is important to remember that we are a nation of laws. And within those laws, any candidate may pursue recounts and other legal recourse. It is also important to remember that in the United States of America, voters determine the winners of elections — and voters had their say. As Republicans, Democrats, and independents, we all need to come together as a nation to take on the challenges before us. That is true today more than ever.”

The group includes an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, as well as several retired military leaders and heads of civic organizations. They are:

1. former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

2. former Rep. Charles Boustany (R-LA)

3. former Amb. Carol Moseley Braun (D-IL)

4. former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile

5. former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan (D-MO)

6. retired Gen. James Cartwright, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

7. former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff

8. former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (R-IN)

9. former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA)

10. former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL)

11. former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD)

12. former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD)

13. former Sen. Russ Feingold (D-WI), president of the American Constitution Society

14. former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN)

15. former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt (D-MO)

16. former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson (R-KY)

17. former Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-WI)

18. former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (R-NE)

19. former Rep. Lee Hamilton (D-IN)

20. former Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA)

21. former Gov. Bill Haslam (R-TN)

22. former Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA)

23. National Vote At Home Institute CEO Amber McReynolds

24. former Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta (D-CA)

25. former Rep. Susan Molinari (R-NY)

26. former Amb. Connie Morella (R-MD), co-chair of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus

27. National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial

28. UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía

29. Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, president of the Committee for Economic Development

30. former Rep. Sue Myrick (R-NC)

31. former Rep. David Obey (D-WI)

32. retired Adm. Bill Owens, former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

33. former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (D-CA)

34. former Rep. Deborah Pryce (R-OH)

35. former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH)

36. former Rep. Reid Ribble (R-WI)

37. former Gov. Tom Ridge (R-PA), former Secretary of Homeland Security

38. former Amb. Tim Roemer (D-IN), co-chair of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus

39. retired Adm. Michael Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency

40. former Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar (D-CO)

41. former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele

42. former Rep. Zach Wamp (R-TN), co-chair of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus

43. former Rep. Henry Waxman (D-CA)

44. former Sen. Tim Wirth (D-CO)

