Northwest High School to move to virtual learning

Northwest High School will be moving to virtual learning Monday because of three new positive COVID-19 tests in the school.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northwest High School will be moving to virtual learning Monday because of three new positive COVID-19 tests in the school.

Only the high school will be going virtual.

Students will start online learning Monday and won’t return to in-person learning until November 30.

