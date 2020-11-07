Northwest High School to move to virtual learning
Northwest High School will be moving to virtual learning Monday because of three new positive COVID-19 tests in the school.
Only the high school will be going virtual.
Students will start online learning Monday and won’t return to in-person learning until November 30.
