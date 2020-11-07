New election in small town; some voters got wrong ballots

EDMORE, Mich. (AP) - A handful of Edmore and Home Township voters were mistakenly given wrong ballots for their respective communities. The mix-up occurred because residents of the two communities vote at the same location in Montcalm County. Some Edmore residents didn’t get to vote for village president, while some Home Township residents wrongly voted in that race. The incumbent, Gloria Burr, won by just five votes. But that result has been set aide for a do-over: Roughly 500 voters in Edmore will get a new ballot in the mail. County Clerk Kristen Millard says “it could change the outcome.” The presidential race is not affected.

