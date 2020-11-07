Advertisement

New election in small town; some voters got wrong ballots

Roughly 500 voters in Edmore will get a new ballot in the mail. County Clerk Kristen Millard says “it could change the outcome.” The presidential race is not affected.
Roughly 500 voters in Edmore will get a new ballot in the mail. County Clerk Kristen Millard says “it could change the outcome.” The presidential race is not affected.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMORE, Mich. (AP) - A handful of Edmore and Home Township voters were mistakenly given wrong ballots for their respective communities. The mix-up occurred because residents of the two communities vote at the same location in Montcalm County. Some Edmore residents didn’t get to vote for village president, while some Home Township residents wrongly voted in that race. The incumbent, Gloria Burr, won by just five votes. But that result has been set aide for a do-over: Roughly 500 voters in Edmore will get a new ballot in the mail. County Clerk Kristen Millard says “it could change the outcome.” The presidential race is not affected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him
DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Former Everett Coach, AD Mike Smith dies

Latest News

Sen. Moss on Legislature’s Saturday election hearing
Rep. Hall: Election oversight will look to deliver a process that runs more smoothly
Rep. Bollin: Election integrity allegations must be taken seriously
Potterville mayor causes controversy with Facebook post