Mid-Michigan scores from Week 2 of the HS Football Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild week of the second round of the high school football playoffs...a litany of rematches across the board.

Here are the scores from around the Mid-Michigan area:

DIVISION 1

Game of the Week: Holt 43, Grand Ledge 36

DIVISION 2

East Lansing 49, Portage Central 6

DIVISION 3

Dewitt 52, Waverly 0

Mason 38, Fowlerville 13

Chelsea 49, South Lyon East 44

DIVSION 4

Williamston 35, Lake Fenton 21

DIVISION 5

Lansing Catholic 49, South Haven 14

Olivet 28, Kalamazoo Hackett 14

DIVISION 6

Jonesville 60, Stockbridge 24

Michigan Center 30, Adrian Madison 13

DIVISION 7

Ithaca 41, Ravenna 0

Bath 44, Laingsburg 28

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Riverview Gabriel Richard 21

DIVISION 8

Fowler 54, Holton 6

Carson City-Crystal 52, Saranac 13

Reading 50, Mendon 8

