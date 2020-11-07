Mid-Michigan scores from Week 2 of the HS Football Playoffs
Lots of Mid-Michigan teams are still in the playoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a wild week of the second round of the high school football playoffs...a litany of rematches across the board.
Here are the scores from around the Mid-Michigan area:
DIVISION 1
Game of the Week: Holt 43, Grand Ledge 36
DIVISION 2
East Lansing 49, Portage Central 6
DIVISION 3
Chelsea 49, South Lyon East 44
DIVSION 4
Williamston 35, Lake Fenton 21
DIVISION 5
Lansing Catholic 49, South Haven 14
Olivet 28, Kalamazoo Hackett 14
DIVISION 6
Jonesville 60, Stockbridge 24
Michigan Center 30, Adrian Madison 13
DIVISION 7
Ithaca 41, Ravenna 0
Bath 44, Laingsburg 28
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Riverview Gabriel Richard 21
DIVISION 8
Fowler 54, Holton 6
Carson City-Crystal 52, Saranac 13
Reading 50, Mendon 8
