Michigan State (1-1) @ Iowa (0-2): Live Update

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 1-1 Michigan State Spartans are on the road playing the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Live updates here:

11:07 1Q, Iowa 7, Mich. St. 0: Iowa’s Tyler Goodson runs it in three yards for the Iowa Touchdown. Michigan State’s defense was a little shaky, giving Iowa a few big plays on their first drive.

8:28 1Q, Iowa 7, Mich. St. 0: Rocky Lombardi throws his first interception since Rutgers, trying to evade pressure in the pocket. He lobs one up and it’s picked off.

4:31 1Q. Iowa 14, Mich. St. 0: Spencer Petras lobs it to Brandon Smith 14 yards for the touchdown. Another shaky defensive drive.

END 1Q, Iowa 14, Mich. St. 0: Iowa has outgained the Spartans 156-43, with 7 first downs.

11:16 2Q Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Goodson again for the touchdown, this time for nine yards. A good punt return gave them good field position and they capitalize.

10:33 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Lombardi throws another pick...this time to Barrington Wade.

8:45 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich. St. 0: Iowa K Keith Duncan misses a Field Goal. MSU Ball on the 20.

3:52 2Q, Iowa 21, Mich St. 0: MSU K Matt Coghlin misses a Field Goal after a big play to Jalen Nailor.

1:57 2Q Iowa 28, Mich. St. 0: Iowa’s Charlie Jones scores on a 54-yard punt return.

1:30 2Q Iowa 35, Mich. St. 0: Riley Moss intercepts Rocky Lombardi and takes it 54 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

HALF: Iowa 35, Mich. St. 0

