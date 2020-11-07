Advertisement

Michigan reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The now infamous coronavirus is now spreading at an alarming rate throughout the state of Michigan. In fact, this is the highest rate of spread the state of Michigan has seen since the beginning of the pandemic, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 6,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional deaths as of Saturday, November 7.

According to the MDHHS, 42 of the 65 deaths reported were identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan also topped a grim milestone recently, passing 200,000 cases as of Friday, November 6.

That wasn’t the only milestone Michigan passed, however. As on Friday, November 6, the MDHHS also reported Michigan’s highest daily testing, with over 75,000 tests in the state of Michigan on Friday alone.

Ingham County reports 5,399 cases and 73 deaths.

Jackson County reported 2,444 cases and 76 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,506 cases and 13 deaths.

Clinton County reported 1,431 cases and 17 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 930 cases and 34 deaths.

Now, as of November 7, over 128,000 people have recovered from the novel virus. The total number recovered is 128,981 Michiganders according to the MDHHS. This number is up over 8,000 from last week’s report.

As a reminder, there is no report of new COVID-19 cases for tomorrow, November 8. This, according to MDHHS, is due to lack of staff on Sundays as well as a lack of testing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Everett Coach, AD Mike Smith dies
Romaine lettuce sold in local stores tests positive for E. coli
Court issues opinion denying Trump Campaign’s requests in election lawsuit
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted

Latest News

US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases
Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
US hiring likely slowed for a 4th month as virus resurges