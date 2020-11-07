Michigan reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The now infamous coronavirus is now spreading at an alarming rate throughout the state of Michigan. In fact, this is the highest rate of spread the state of Michigan has seen since the beginning of the pandemic, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 6,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 additional deaths as of Saturday, November 7.

According to the MDHHS, 42 of the 65 deaths reported were identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan also topped a grim milestone recently, passing 200,000 cases as of Friday, November 6.

That wasn’t the only milestone Michigan passed, however. As on Friday, November 6, the MDHHS also reported Michigan’s highest daily testing, with over 75,000 tests in the state of Michigan on Friday alone.

Ingham County reports 5,399 cases and 73 deaths.

Jackson County reported 2,444 cases and 76 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,506 cases and 13 deaths.

Clinton County reported 1,431 cases and 17 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 930 cases and 34 deaths.

Now, as of November 7, over 128,000 people have recovered from the novel virus. The total number recovered is 128,981 Michiganders according to the MDHHS. This number is up over 8,000 from last week’s report.

As a reminder, there is no report of new COVID-19 cases for tomorrow, November 8. This, according to MDHHS, is due to lack of staff on Sundays as well as a lack of testing.

