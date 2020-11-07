Advertisement

Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
By Jace Harper
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Joint Senate and House Committee met and made a decision to adopt subpoenas of records from the state for the purpose of investigating claims of fraudulent voting practices in Michigan. While across the street hundreds of pro-Trump protesters honked their horns, played music and chanted to demand a recount.

Protester Mark Springer said he received a number of other people’s ballots in his mailbox.

“I got seven mail-in ballots sent to my apartment. Everybody got one. Some of them got people who haven’t been there for 10 years. I mean, there were stack of them,” said Springer.

District 5 Representative Cynthia A. Johnson and District 108 Representative Beau LaFave were in attendance. The main argument made by those opposed of the investigation is a lack of evidence.

“It is unfair for the Democrat Party to stand here and whine and complain and scream and yell that we want some coup of the government and just hand the thing to Trump illegally and forget about everybody that serves at a local level who are within one or two or 10 or 15 votes," said LaFave. "Meanwhile, there are thousands of people in this state that have first hand, they believe, knowledge of illegal votes being cast. That is not fair to our local elected officials.”

Representative Johnson became emotional when asked about her thoughts regarding the demand for a recount.

“I’m embarrassed that we had to come here today to put doubt in the process. Every vote should count. For them to say, ‘Well I got a phone call from this person and that person.’ Hell, we get a lot of untruths out of the White House,” said Johnson.

Representative LaFave asked for the public to be patient as they move forward with the investigation.

