Game of the Week: Holt at Grand Ledge

Holt comes back with revenge, defeating Grand Ledge 43-36.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Game of the Week took us out to Grand Ledge where the Comets took on Holt for a rematch. Grand Ledge defeated Holt in the regular season by a close margin, 15-14, and Holt was looking for revenge. The Rams pushed through and won 43-36. Holt Head Coach Chad Fulk credits the team for their hard work they’ve put in this season, but also Mike Smith.

“To play against Grand Ledge, a playoff game... you know he was up there watching us," said Fulk. "We were just trying to win this one for him and hoping that we could make him proud of us.”

Because of Mike, this win means a lot to Coach Fulk. He was not only a good coach, but an amazing person.

“He made some great men up, and the relationships he made with kids is something that every coach and teacher tries to achieve," said Fulk.

Holt won the game 43-36, and they go on to face number one seed Saline next week.

