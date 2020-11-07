DeWitt shuts out Waverly 52-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt took on Waverly tonight. The Warriors struggled on both sides of the ball as DeWitt took this one home 52-0.

Not long into the first quarter, Panther quarterback Tyler Holtz took the snap and looked for Lucas Bresser. He took the ball into the endzone and went in for the touchdown. The Panthers put the first points up on the board, making the score 6-0. The team wanted to go for the two-point conversion and it was successful. The score was 8-0 right from the start, and Waverly struggled from that point on.

DeWitt won this game and the team moves on to play the winner of Fowlerville and Mason next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.