Cougars breeze by South Haven to advance in playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cougars moved closer to another state finals appearance by taking down South Haven 49-14.

Quarterback Joey Baker threw for three scores on 298 yards through the air, and Alex Watters scored two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Lansing Catholic plays Olivet next week in the district final.

