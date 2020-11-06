What to do on Turkey Day?: health officials have some answers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Along with the governor, health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving.

They are encouraging people to keep a low profile and celebrate the holiday with immediate family only.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says we are seeing five times the number of new cases now than they’ve seen in early September.

“We cannot control very many things, but we can control our own behaviors especially as we move into the holiday season-please enjoy yourself but be safe,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Dr. Khaldun suggests that people continue practicing COVID-19 safety protocols if they plan to see people outside of their family.

Mid-Michigan health officer Marcus Chatham says people should take the holidays as a time to keep to themselves or enjoy immediate family. This will help slow the spread of the virus.

He claims the second wave of cases has arrived in Michigan after seeing an uptick in cases in Clinton County. Cheatham also says that things can get a lot worse if things don’t change.

“It’s just going up so fast and part of what scares me...I know it can get a lot worse. Because if you look across Lake Michigan to Wisconsin, their cases are nearly 900 than where we’re at in Michigan right now,” he said.

If you do plan to celebrate the holiday with a group of people, Michigan State University food safety educator Joyce McGarry says holiday traditions might have to change to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“The most efficient and safe method is to have someone serving the food to you without everybody serving themselves,” she said. “In a table situation, if you’re with people you’ve been with right all along, your family members, just simply be careful not to handle the rolls with hands...making sure you have utensils, tongs in all of your dishes.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.