UK begins new lockdown amid second wave

(WILX) - England began a four-week lockdown to try and contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

New restrictions requiring people to stay at home in most circumstances went into effect at midnight on Thursday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is enacting the lockdown now in hopes to make the holiday season as normal as possible next month.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Johnson. “I have every confidence - if we follow this package of measures in the way that we can, and as we have done before - I’ve no doubt that people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible.”

The restrictions are currently set to expire on Dec. 2.

Prime Minister Johnson says the reopening will be a tiered approach. The UK has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe and is currently coping with more than 20,000 new cases each day.

