Advertisement

U of M telling students to stay home if possible

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will be reducing density in residence halls and moving to single-room occupancy, according to a letter released by the school’s president, Mark S. Schlissel.

According to the letter the shift is being made due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan, and in anticipation of the winter season exacerbating conditions for the spread of disease. In addition to reducing residency and moving to single-room occupancy, only courses that must be taught in person will be delivered that way, as determined by instructors and program leaders.

The full letter is posted below.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him
DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Lansing Township offices closed to all non-personnel
DeWitt Twp Officer Dies From COVID19
MDHHS issues guidance to help keep workplaces safe
Lugnuts team up with Meijer for free flu shot clinic