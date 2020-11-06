Target recalls kids boots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Target is recalling 122,000 pairs of kid’s boots that can pose a choking hazard.

The Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler’s boots in sizes 5-12 have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top.

The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots in olive, black, and pink with multi-colored polka dots.

Parents should immediately return the boots to any target for a full refund.

Images and item numbers for each item can be found HERE.

