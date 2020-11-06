Steelers Fined by NFL

-UNDATED (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not following coronavirus protocols during Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who tells The Associated Press that Tomlin and others were cited for not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines. The NFL has been clamping down on violators. The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden this week were fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations.