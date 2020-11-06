Advertisement

Spotify streaming comes to Apple Watch

The music streaming service is now available directly on your wrist.
Image Credit: MGN
Image Credit: MGN(KALB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Spotify is rolling out the ability to stream music and podcasts without requiring a phone or other compatible device being nearby.

Previously, the Apple Watch worked as a remote for the app, which then played the music or podcast on the phone.

Now, as long there is a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, you can listen directly from your watch. You can even ask Siri to play through the watch.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him
DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

UK begins new lockdown amid second wave
On-demand bodyguards for hire
Target recalls kids boots
CDC: Safer to rent a home than a hotel while traveling