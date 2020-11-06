Spotify streaming comes to Apple Watch

(WILX) - Spotify is rolling out the ability to stream music and podcasts without requiring a phone or other compatible device being nearby.

Previously, the Apple Watch worked as a remote for the app, which then played the music or podcast on the phone.

Now, as long there is a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, you can listen directly from your watch. You can even ask Siri to play through the watch.

