Spotify streaming comes to Apple Watch
The music streaming service is now available directly on your wrist.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WILX) - Spotify is rolling out the ability to stream music and podcasts without requiring a phone or other compatible device being nearby.
Previously, the Apple Watch worked as a remote for the app, which then played the music or podcast on the phone.
Now, as long there is a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, you can listen directly from your watch. You can even ask Siri to play through the watch.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.