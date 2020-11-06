Advertisement

Romaine lettuce sold in local stores tests positive for E. coli

E. coli can cause serious or life-threatening illness in some individuals
The Tanimura & Antle lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering. It has the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9 and a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on October 15, 2020.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A brand of romaine lettuce available in local stores has tested positive for E. coli.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat Tanimura & Antle brand romaine lettuce packed as single heads after a routine sample of the lettuce tested positive for contamination. The lettuce sample was collected at a Walmart in Comstock Park, MI, and tested by MDARD’s Laboratory Division confirmed positive for E. coli 0157:H7.

The strain of E. coli recovered from the product sample is highly related genetically to E. coli causing two recent illnesses in Michigan.

The lettuce was sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering. It has the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9 and a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on Oct. 15, 2020.

Consumers should discard this product or return it to the place of purchase. MDARD is advising consumers to seek immediate medical attention that if they believe they have become ill from consuming any of these products.

