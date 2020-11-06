Rep. Chatfield releases statement on election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield released the following statement on claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election:

"Every single legal vote needs to be counted, regardless of who cast it or who they voted for. And then the candidate who wins the most of those votes will win Michigan’s electoral votes, just like it always has been. Nothing about that process will change in 2020.

“America’s democracy is sacred, and safe and secure elections are how we protect it. That is why the House and Senate oversight committees will begin hearings soon looking into the voting and counting process in our state to give everyone confidence in the results and to make sure the next election runs much more smoothly. The people of Michigan deserve peace of mind, and we are going to provide it.”

