Advertisement

People are howling at the moon Friday night

It’s an event the Harris Nature Center does to encourage folks to get out in nature
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret 2020 has been an interesting and hard year for many people, so how does howling at the moon sound?

That’s exactly what people are doing Friday night at the Harris Nature Center.

‘Howl at the Moon’ is a self-guided walk through a trail that also raises a little funding for the nature center.

The event originally started as a way to get out and walk your dog, but has evolved and no four-legged friends are needed to accompany you, but are still welcome.

The moonlit walk is about three miles and varies in terrain. It starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday and costs $3 per person.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the nature center will be staggering start times to put some distance between groups. They ask that everyone be on the trail no later than 7: 30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeWitt Township police officer dies of COVID-19, family and community remember him
DECISION 2020: Live Election Results
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Antrim County Clerk Office working to revise unofficial election results

Latest News

Local business keeping our four legged friends happy and well groomed
Local charity needs your help this holiday season
Celebrating National Candy Day with Fabiano’s Candies
Local boutique offering Mid-Michigan unique items