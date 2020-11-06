People are howling at the moon Friday night

OKEMOS Mich. (WILX) - It’s no secret 2020 has been an interesting and hard year for many people, so how does howling at the moon sound?

That’s exactly what people are doing Friday night at the Harris Nature Center.

‘Howl at the Moon’ is a self-guided walk through a trail that also raises a little funding for the nature center.

The event originally started as a way to get out and walk your dog, but has evolved and no four-legged friends are needed to accompany you, but are still welcome.

The moonlit walk is about three miles and varies in terrain. It starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday and costs $3 per person.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the nature center will be staggering start times to put some distance between groups. They ask that everyone be on the trail no later than 7: 30 p.m.

